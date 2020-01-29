Quad City Storm players overcome the odds and defeat cancer

Joe Sova and Sean Kacerosky are both hockey players on the Quad City Storm who have quite a bond. Both are cancer survivors, but have different stories. Sova was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma at the young age of eight years old. He felt a lump in his neck and wasn’t feeling well. He had surgery, underwent a couple months of chemotherapy, and then went into remission.

Kacerosky on the other hand was diagnosed only a couple years ago. He put aside his tough guy persona and went to the doctor when he wasn’t feeling well. He went to the doctor and underwent an exam that revealed Testicular Cancer. He immediately underwent surgery and was able to avoid going through chemotherapy.

