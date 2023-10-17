The Quad City Storm are ready to hit the ice for a new season.

The team is partnering with Mercado on Fifth for a Day of the Dead game on October 27. Mercado on Fifth vendors will be there, and specialty jerseys will be sold at auction after the game.

The Storm will host its first Hockey Is for Her game on October 28, featuring a women in sports panel before the game along with a special guest.

The Storm will also host a Trick-or-Treat Day on October 29 and kids will get to go on the ice to trick-or-treat in costumes.

