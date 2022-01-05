Quad City Storm returns to the ice in Moline for first time in three weeks

The Quad City Storm blows into the TaxSlayer Center this weekend for the first time in three weeks to battle the first-place Huntsville Havoc on Friday and Saturday — the first matchup of the season between the teams.

The Storm has picked up points in nine of its last ten games and holds a league best 9-2-1 record on home ice. The team is third place overall in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

This weekend’s battle of top three teams will be highlighted by the home-ice debut of Storm forward Mason Krueger. The 25-year-old forward is a Bettendorf native who played youth hockey locally for the QCHA’s Quad City Ice Eagles and Quad City Blues. Krueger went on to play Division 1 NCAA hockey for Army at West Point and scored a goal and an assist in his lone game with the Storm this season.

QC Storm forward Mason Krueger, 25, is a Bettendorf native.

Friday night is back-to-school night and teachers, administrators and custodial staff get a free ticket when they show their school ID at the box office. Saturday night is Union Night and the final $1 beer night of the season.

Fans can get their tickets for this weekend’s games (which start at 7:10 p.m.) at QuadCityStorm.com or at the TaxSlayer Center box office, 1201 River Drive, Moline.