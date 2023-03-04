The Quad-City and Engineering Council, or QCESC, held the 61st annual STEM Celebration on Feb. 23.

The event celebrates and showcases the region’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) professionals, educators, and next generation of STEM professionals. At the event, held during National Engineers Week, 17 scholarships valued at $33,000 were awarded.

First row: Ethan Schultz, Nate Strandberg, Blaine Engle, Ainsley Reed, Landen Freeman,

Grace O’Melia, Caroline Corcoran, Kylee Stark; second row: Ethan Mattes, Vincent Stout, Paul Schwartz, Cale Curry, Marcus Blount, Caleb Brand, Maura Peters, Parker Hann. (contributed photo)

This was the 30th year that the QCESC has awarded STEM scholarships to encourage students to pursue STEM careers. Including this year, 227 scholarships have been awarded valued at over $380,000. The full scholarship announcements and biographies of the students are here.

Paul Schwartz, Bettendorf High School, $1,000 – Iowa State University

Maura Peters, Pleasant Valley High School,$2,000 – University of Iowa

Vincent Stout, Moline High School, $1,000 – Morrison Tech

Parker Hann, Sherrard High School, $2,500 – University of Wisconsin – Platteville

Grace O’Melia, Davenport Central High School, $2,500 – American Society of Civil Engineers

Kylee Stark, Rockridge High School, $2,500 – American Society of Civil Engineers

Blaine Engle Stark, Mercer County High School, $2,500 – American Society of Civil Engineers

Ainsley Reed, Newman Central Catholic High School, $2,500 – National Defense Industrial Association

Ethan Schultz, Camanche High School, $2000 – Constellation Corporation

N ate Strandberg, Sherrard High School, $2,000 – Society of American Military Engineers

Cale Curry, North Scott High School, $1,500 – American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers

Landen Freeman, Davenport North High School, $1,500 – IEEE Iowa Illinois Section

Kyleia Salyars, Muscatine High School, $1,000 – Quad City Engineering and Science Council Community College

Marcus Blount, Prince of Peace Catholic School, $1,000 – Quad City Engineering and Science Council Community College

Ethan Mattes, Muscatine High School, $2,500 – Quad City Engineering and Science Council

Caleb Brand, Pleasant Valley High School, $2,500 – Quad City Engineering and Science Council

Caroline Corcoran, Pleasant Valley High School, $2,500 – Jeffrey Richland Memorial Scholarship.

