The Quad-City and Engineering Council, or QCESC, held the 61st annual STEM Celebration on Feb. 23.
The event celebrates and showcases the region’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) professionals, educators, and next generation of STEM professionals. At the event, held during National Engineers Week, 17 scholarships valued at $33,000 were awarded.
This was the 30th year that the QCESC has awarded STEM scholarships to encourage students to pursue STEM careers. Including this year, 227 scholarships have been awarded valued at over $380,000. The full scholarship announcements and biographies of the students are here.
- Paul Schwartz, Bettendorf High School, $1,000 – Iowa State University
- Maura Peters, Pleasant Valley High School,$2,000 – University of Iowa
- Vincent Stout, Moline High School, $1,000 – Morrison Tech
- Parker Hann, Sherrard High School, $2,500 – University of Wisconsin – Platteville
- Grace O’Melia, Davenport Central High School, $2,500 – American Society of Civil Engineers
- Kylee Stark, Rockridge High School, $2,500 – American Society of Civil Engineers
- Blaine Engle Stark, Mercer County High School, $2,500 – American Society of Civil Engineers
- Ainsley Reed, Newman Central Catholic High School, $2,500 – National Defense Industrial Association
- Ethan Schultz, Camanche High School, $2000 – Constellation Corporation
- Nate Strandberg, Sherrard High School, $2,000 – Society of American Military Engineers
- Cale Curry, North Scott High School, $1,500 – American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers
- Landen Freeman, Davenport North High School, $1,500 – IEEE Iowa Illinois Section
- Kyleia Salyars, Muscatine High School, $1,000 – Quad City Engineering and Science Council Community College
- Marcus Blount, Prince of Peace Catholic School, $1,000 – Quad City Engineering and Science Council Community College
- Ethan Mattes, Muscatine High School, $2,500 – Quad City Engineering and Science Council
- Caleb Brand, Pleasant Valley High School, $2,500 – Quad City Engineering and Science Council
- Caroline Corcoran, Pleasant Valley High School, $2,500 – Jeffrey Richland Memorial Scholarship.
For biographies of the students, visit here.