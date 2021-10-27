Quad City Symphony finally gets to fly with “Harry Potter and Goblet of Fire” Nov. 20

The Quad City Symphony will play the score to “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” as the film plays at the Adler Theatre in two shows on Nov. 20.

A year after the Quad City Symphony Orchestra was originally scheduled to perform the score to “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” as the film played, the concert will finally go on Nov. 20 in two shows — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

The COVID pandemic forced postponement of the popular 2005 movie (with Patrick Doyle’s unforgettable live score) from Nov. 21, 2020 and June 26, 2021. All issued tickets for the previously scheduled performance dates will be automatically transferred to the new date. Read the full announcement.

The Harry Potter film — fourth in the series, based on the 2000 J.K. Rowling book — grossed $896 million worldwide. For the Nov. 20 Adler showings, as all other indoor QCSO concerts, facial coverings will be universally required. If transmission rates are moderate or low in both Scott and Rock Island counties according to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, masks will be optional for vaccinated individuals and strongly recommended for unvaccinated individuals.

Facial coverings must be worn properly, covering the nose and mouth. Patrons arriving without appropriate face coverings will be provided with a disposable face mask. Tickets for the concert and film are $26 – $61 for adults and $20 – $55 for students.

The improvisational comedy of GIT Improv is coming to Eldridge Community Center Nov. 11 in a benefit for QCSO music education programs.

The QCSO is presenting another special event Nov. 11 at 6 p.m., as Volunteers for Symphony presents an evening of improv comedy with GIT Improv, at the Eldridge Community Center, 400 S. 16th Ave., Eldridge.

This elite traveling improv comedy troupe presents hilarious and unforgettable shows, according to a QCSO release. By combining wit, intelligence, humor, and 18 years of experience, GIT makes every event truly unique. Audience members end up as the true stars of their shows due to the interactive nature of their performances.

In addition to the family-friendly comedy, there will be a silent auction from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Proceeds will support the Music Education Programs of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra. Tickets for that show are $22 for adults and $12 students.

For reservations and more information, visit www.qcso.org.