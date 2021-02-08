Quad-City Symphony Orchestra legacy continues with Waterman

Following in his grandfather’s footsteps does not just apply to his legal practice at Lane & Waterman; David Waterman can walk the same path Robert V.P. Waterman took to the Quad City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) as a trustee in the 1960s and 1970s.

Just a few blocks away from the firm’s law offices, “Bob Sr.” devoted many hours to the symhony board of trustees, serving as president of that board from 1965 to 1967.

David Waterman also follows his grandmother, Kitty Waterman, who served as a trustee, a news release says.

David Waterman, a fifth-generation attorney in his family to practice at L&W, and the oldest grandson of Bob and Kitty Waterman, begins his service as the newest (and a second generation) board of trustees member.

Growing up, he was Curly in “Oklahoma!” at Sudlow Intermediate School, played the string bass in orchestra at Davenport Central High School, and sang in the choir. He remembers attending symphony performances with his grandparents and parents over the years.

“The Quad City Symphony Orchestra was a big part of my family’s life growing up,” he said. “I remember attending the pops concerts on the banks of the Mississippi River, listening to Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” and watching the magnificent fireworks displays.”

” I am passionate about ensuring that this community continues to benefit from music education and the symphony’s timeless performances as well as new works,” he said. “I am most excited about the opportunity to serve on the symphony board and grow its audience.”

Brian Baxter, the symphony’s executive director, welcomed David to the Board of Trustees: “While I did not have the pleasure of working with Mr. or Mrs. Waterman, the legacy of their leadership is remembered,” he said. “For example, Bob was integral in shepherding our expansion of education programming. I look forward to getting to know David and the energy he will undoubtedly bring to the symphony board.”