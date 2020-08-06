Quad City Symphony Orchestra now accepting students for fall season of Private Lesson Program

Registration is now underway for the Quad City Symphony Orchestra’s fall season of its Private Lesson Program.

“Private instructors not only give students weekly instruction on how to improve musicianship and technical ability, but they also serve as trusted guides through various activities such as audition preparation, searching for the right college and instrument purchase,” said the symphony in a press release.

The Quad City Symphony Orchestra prides itself on playing an active role in providing such services to the community for decades.

Through the symphony’s Private Lesson Program, students of all ages and ability levels are matched with highly-qualified instructors for weekly lessons at locations around the Quad Cities.

Visit the Quad City Symphony Orchestra’s Private Lesson Program webpage for information on instructors, locations, financial aid, how to register and more.