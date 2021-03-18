Quad City Symphony Orchestra postpones both Harry Potter performances

The Quad City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) postponed both performances of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert at the Adler Theatre.

Both performances are postponed to ensure the safety of all audiences, orchestra members, and theatre staff. The new date for the performances is Nov. 20, 2021.

All purchased tickets will be transferred to the new date. Refund requests will be accepted.

The QCSO has made adjustments to their ticket policies to address postponements and cancelations. Adjustments have also been made to accommodate ticket holders.

Visit qcso.org/our-commitment-to-you/ to read more about the changes.