Quad City Symphony Orchestra schedule features Hamilton’s Renée Elise Goldsberry

The Quad City Symphony Orchestra announced the schedule for their 106th season — “Ode to Joy.”

It featuring six Masterworks, the Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops, three movies in concert, four Signature Series and a gala concert featuring Hamilton star Renée Elise Goldsberry.

“We are excited to join orchestras around the world in celebrating Beethoven’s 250th birthday,” said QCSO Music Director and Conductor Mark Russell Smith. “This celebration of his music, and what it has meant to people everywhere, beautifully frames our season. It encapsulates the power of all music to provoke thought, challenge perceptions, uplift humanity and provide a platform for share experience.”

The Beethoven celebration begins with his 9th Symphony and concludes with his Violin Concerto performed by QCSO Concertmaster Naha Greenholtz.

The QCSO is offering a new “Pick-Beethoven” subscription that includes all four concerts at a 15% savings over single ticket prices.

Wei Luo will performing Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 2 and Bella Hirstova will present Shostakovich’s first Violin Concerto.

In collaboration with the Figge Art Museum’s For America exhibit, the QCSO closes the Masterworks season with a celebration of American music, including the world premiere of a QCSO and Philadelphia Orchestra co-commissioned Clarinet Concerto by Quad Cities Composer Jacob Bancks performed by Ricardo Morales.

This summer’s Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops will return to the Rock Island Arsenal to celebrate the music of Fleetwood Mac, including “Big Love,” “Don’t Stop,” “Go Your Own Way,” “Rhiannon,” and more.

“We are thrilled to continue our community partnership with the Rock Island Arsenal for this iconic event,” said QCSO Executive Director Brian Baxter. “The site is easily accessible and the views along this stretch of the Mississippi are simply beautiful.”

The Arsenal’s Howitzer cannons will make another appearance during the traditional performance of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture.

The QCSO at the Movies series continues into its second year with three film presentations, beginning with the fourth installment of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert in November.

The QCSO will be one of the first orchestras in the nation to present Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story in Concert in January 2021 and the series is rounded out with Jurassic Park in Concert in June 2021.

The QCSO will welcome Tony Award and Grammy Award-winning actress and vocalist Renée Elise Goldsberry in May 2021. Best known for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway smash Hamilton, Goldsberry will present an evening of Broadway, pop and soul favorites including selections from Hamilton, Rent, and The Lion King, plus songs by Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, Bob Dylan, and more.

Tickets for this concert are available to subscribers beginning March 4 and open for general sales on October 5.

Full schedule

QCSO Masterworks performances are held on Saturday evenings at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, IA, and Sunday afternoons at Centennial Hall, Augustana College, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island, IL unless otherwise noted. The following works are scheduled for the 2020-2021 Season:

MASTERWORKS SERIES

All Masterworks Concerts sponsored in part by the Regional Development Authority, Illinois Arts Council, and Iowa Arts Council

Masterworks I: Beethoven Symphony No. 9

Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, 2:00 p.m.

Presented as Part of the QCSO Series Beethoven at 250

Jonathan Bailey Holland Ode

Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9

Augustana Oratorio Society & Augustana Choral Artists, Jon Hurty, Director

Vocal Soloists TBA

Masterworks II: Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 2

Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, 2:00 p.m.

Presented as Part of the QCSO Series Beethoven at 250 & 20th Century Concerti

Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3

Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 2

Osvaldo Golijov Last Round

Béla Bartók The Miraculous Mandarin

Wei Luo, piano

Masterworks III: Mahler + Beethoven

Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center, Moline, IL

Presented as Part of the QCSO Series Beethoven at 250

Presented in partnership with the German American Heritage Center & Museum

Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto

Gustav Mahler Symphony No.1, “Titan”

Naha Greenholtz, violin

Masterworks IV: Where in the World

Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, 2:00 p.m.

Presented in Partnership with the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Edward Elgar In the South

Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4, “Italian”

George Gershwin Cuban Overture

William Grant Still Danzas de Panama

Maurice Ravel Rapsodie Espagnole

Masterworks V: Brahms + Shostakovich

Saturday, March 6, 2021, 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 7, 2021, 2:00 p.m.

Presented as Part of the QCSO Series 20th Century Concerti

Presented in partnership with the German American Heritage Center & Museum

Richard Wagner Rienzi Overture

Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3

Dmitri Shostakovich Violin Concerto No. 1

Bella Hristova, violin

Masterworks VI: For America

Saturday, April 10, 2021, 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 11, 2021, 2:00 p.m.

Supported by Women’s Philharmonic Advocacy

Presented in partnership with The Figge Art Museum

Samuel Barber Symphony No. 1

Jacob Bancks Clarinet Concerto (QCSO Commission)

Aaron Copland Buckaroo Holiday from Rodeo

Judith Shatin Piping the Earth

Amy Beach Symphony No. 2, Third Movement

John Adams Short Ride in a Fast Machine

Ricardo Morales, clarinet

POPS SERIES

Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops

Landslide: A Symphonic Tribute to the Music of Fleetwood Mac

Saturday, August 15, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Rock Island Arsenal

Sponsored by Quad City Bank & Trust

The Party of the Summer returns to the Rock Island Arsenal to celebrate the music of Fleetwood Mac! Dance the night away along the banks of the Mississippi River to the band’s greatest hits including “Big Love”, “Don’t Stop”, “Go Your Own Way”, “Rhiannon”, and more! This spectacular event closes with our traditional rousing renditions of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture featuring the Arsenal’s Howitzer cannons and Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever set to a brilliant fireworks display!

QCSO At the Movies:

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire™ in Concert

Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, Davenport

Part of the Harry Potter™ Film Concert Series brought to you by CineConcerts

Grab your broom and get ready for the tasks ahead! The Triwizard Tournament comes to Hogwarts™ in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire™ in Concert. Relive the magic of Harry Potter™ soaring across the big screen in high-definition and experience the music of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra performing Patrick Doyle’s unforgettable score live to picture.

HARRY POTTER characters, names and related indicia are © & ™ WBEI. WIZARDING WORLD trademark and logo © & ™ WBEI. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s20)

QCSO at the Movies:

Disney/ Pixar’s Toy Story in Concert

Saturday, January 16, 2020, 2:00 p.m.

Adler Theatre, Davenport

Presented in Partnership with the Putnam Museum

Travel to Infinity and Beyond with Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story in Concert. Watch in high-definition as Woody and Buzz grow from enemies battling for their owner Andy’s attention to comrades who join forces to escape the malicious Sid and reunite with Andy. Experience this timeless classic in its entirety as Quad City Symphony Orchestra performs Randy Newman’s beloved score live to film!

Presentation licensed by Disney Concerts. © All rights reserved.

QCSO at the Movies:

Jurassic Park™ in Concert

Saturday, June 5, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, Davenport

Presented in Partnership with the Niabi Zoo

The action-packed adventure pits man against prehistoric predators in the ultimate battle for survival. Featuring visually stunning imagery and groundbreaking special effects, this epic film is sheer movie magic 65 million years in the making. Now audiences can experience Jurassic Park as never before: projected in HD with the Quad City Symphony Orchestra performing John Williams’ iconic score live to picture. Welcome… to Jurassic Park!

QCSO Gala Concert:

An Evening with Renée Elise Goldsberry

Saturday, May 15, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, Davenport

For one night only, Hamilton Star Renée Elise Goldsberry joins the QCSO for an evening of Broadway, Pop, and Soul favorites. Star of both stage and screen, Goldsberry is best known for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway smash Hamilton. Her brilliant performance garnered her a Tony Award and Grammy Award. Experience her incredible voice live as she performs selections from Broadway hits including Hamilton, Rent, and The Lion King, plus songs by Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, Bob Dylan, and more!

WVIK/QCSO SIGNATURE SERIES

Signature Series I: Naha Plays Beethoven

Friday, October 23, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Figge Art Museum

Presented as Part of the QCSO Series Beethoven at 250

Presented in partnership with the German American Heritage Center & Museum

Sponsored by WVIK

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sonata in G Major, K.301

Franz Schubert Grand Duo, Op. 574

Jesse Jones “Scherzo”

Ludwig van Beethoven Sonata in C minor, No. 7

Naha Greenholtz, violin, Marian Lee piano

Signature Series II: Holiday Brass

Saturday, December 12, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Central DeWitt Performing Arts Center

Sunday, December 13, 2020, 2:00 p.m.

Location TBA

Sponsored by Central DeWitt Performing Arts Center, Grand Haven Retirement Community, & WVIK

Ring in the Holiday Season with members of the QCSO brass and percussion sections performing uplifting selections of holiday favorites!

Signature Series III: For America

Saturday, February 27, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Figge Art Museum

Presented in Partnership with the Figge Art Museum

Sponsored by WVIK

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Duo No. 1 in G Major

Augusta Read Thomas Silent Moon

Handel-Halvorsen Passacaglia

Edgar Meyer 1B, Indecision, Second Time Around, & Etienne et petunia (from the album Appalachian Journey)

Mark O’Connor Old country fairytale & Emily’s reel (from the album Appalachian Journey)

Emily Nash, violin, Bruno Silva, Viola, & Kit Polen, bass

Signature Series IV: Soldier’s Tale

Saturday, March 27, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Brunner Theatre, Augustana College

Sponsored by WVIK

Presented in Partnership with Ballet Quad Cities

James Stephenson Vignettes for Trumpet and Percussion

Libby Larsen Jazz Variations for Solo Bassoon

Morton Gould “Benny’s Gig” for Clarinet and Bass

Igor Stravinsky Soldier’s Tale

Dan Won, clarinet, Ben Coelho, bassoon, Matt Onstad, trumpet, Michael Cox, trombone, Aaron Williams, percussion, Naha Greenholtz, violin, Dave Scholl, bass, Kyle Knox, guest conductor, Narrator TBA, dancers & choreographer TBA

SPECIAL EVENTS

QCSO Signature Soirée: Moonlight Sonata

Saturday, September 19, 2020, 5:30 p.m.

Figge Art Museum, Davenport

Sponsored by Von Maur

Celebrate Beethoven’s 250th Birthday with an elegant evening at the Figge Art Museum. Tickets include dinner, performance, plus a paddle raise and live auction with Maestro Mark Russell Smith as your auctioneer to benefit the QCSO’s programs!

TICKETS

Ticket sales to 2020-21 Season Concerts open first to Subscribers on March 4, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Single Tickets open to the general public on May 15, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. except for An Evening with Renée Elise Goldsberry which will open to public sale on October 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Quad City Symphony Orchestra tickets are available at the QCSO box office at 327 Brady St., Davenport. You can also call the QCSO at (563) 322-7276 or visit www.qcso.org.