Quad City Symphony Orchestra schedule features Hamilton’s Renée Elise Goldsberry

The Quad City Symphony Orchestra announced the schedule for their 106th season — “Ode to Joy.”
It featuring six Masterworks, the Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops, three movies in concert, four Signature Series and a gala concert featuring Hamilton star Renée Elise Goldsberry.
“We are excited to join orchestras around the world in celebrating Beethoven’s 250th birthday,” said QCSO Music Director and Conductor Mark Russell Smith. “This celebration of his music, and what it has meant to people everywhere, beautifully frames our season. It encapsulates the power of all music to provoke thought, challenge perceptions, uplift humanity and provide a platform for share experience.”
The Beethoven celebration begins with his 9th Symphony and concludes with his Violin Concerto performed by QCSO Concertmaster Naha Greenholtz.
The QCSO is offering a new “Pick-Beethoven” subscription that includes all four concerts at a 15% savings over single ticket prices.
Wei Luo will performing Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 2 and Bella Hirstova will present Shostakovich’s first Violin Concerto.
In collaboration with the Figge Art Museum’s For America exhibit, the QCSO closes the Masterworks season with a celebration of American music, including the world premiere of a QCSO and Philadelphia Orchestra co-commissioned Clarinet Concerto by Quad Cities Composer Jacob Bancks performed by Ricardo Morales.
This summer’s Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops will return to the Rock Island Arsenal to celebrate the music of Fleetwood Mac, including “Big Love,” “Don’t Stop,” “Go Your Own Way,” “Rhiannon,” and more.
“We are thrilled to continue our community partnership with the Rock Island Arsenal for this iconic event,” said QCSO Executive Director Brian Baxter. “The site is easily accessible and the views along this stretch of the Mississippi are simply beautiful.”
The Arsenal’s Howitzer cannons will make another appearance during the traditional performance of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture.
The QCSO at the Movies series continues into its second year with three film presentations, beginning with the fourth installment of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert in November.
The QCSO will be one of the first orchestras in the nation to present Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story in Concert in January 2021 and the series is rounded out with Jurassic Park in Concert in June 2021.
The QCSO will welcome Tony Award and Grammy Award-winning actress and vocalist Renée Elise Goldsberry in May 2021. Best known for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway smash Hamilton, Goldsberry will present an evening of Broadway, pop and soul favorites including selections from Hamilton, Rent, and The Lion King, plus songs by Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, Bob Dylan, and more.
Tickets for this concert are available to subscribers beginning March 4 and open for general sales on October 5.
Full schedule
QCSO Masterworks performances are held on Saturday evenings at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, IA, and Sunday afternoons at Centennial Hall, Augustana College, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island, IL unless otherwise noted. The following works are scheduled for the 2020-2021 Season:
MASTERWORKS SERIES
All Masterworks Concerts sponsored in part by the Regional Development Authority, Illinois Arts Council, and Iowa Arts Council
Masterworks I: Beethoven Symphony No. 9
Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, 2:00 p.m.
Presented as Part of the QCSO Series Beethoven at 250
Jonathan Bailey Holland Ode
Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9
Augustana Oratorio Society & Augustana Choral Artists, Jon Hurty, Director
Vocal Soloists TBA
Masterworks II: Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 2
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, 2:00 p.m.
Presented as Part of the QCSO Series Beethoven at 250 & 20th Century Concerti
Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3
Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 2
Osvaldo Golijov Last Round
Béla Bartók The Miraculous Mandarin
Wei Luo, piano
Masterworks III: Mahler + Beethoven
Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center, Moline, IL
Presented as Part of the QCSO Series Beethoven at 250
Presented in partnership with the German American Heritage Center & Museum
Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto
Gustav Mahler Symphony No.1, “Titan”
Naha Greenholtz, violin
Masterworks IV: Where in the World
Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, 2:00 p.m.
Presented in Partnership with the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Edward Elgar In the South
Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4, “Italian”
George Gershwin Cuban Overture
William Grant Still Danzas de Panama
Maurice Ravel Rapsodie Espagnole
Masterworks V: Brahms + Shostakovich
Saturday, March 6, 2021, 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, March 7, 2021, 2:00 p.m.
Presented as Part of the QCSO Series 20th Century Concerti
Presented in partnership with the German American Heritage Center & Museum
Richard Wagner Rienzi Overture
Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3
Dmitri Shostakovich Violin Concerto No. 1
Bella Hristova, violin
Masterworks VI: For America
Saturday, April 10, 2021, 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, April 11, 2021, 2:00 p.m.
Supported by Women’s Philharmonic Advocacy
Presented in partnership with The Figge Art Museum
Samuel Barber Symphony No. 1
Jacob Bancks Clarinet Concerto (QCSO Commission)
Aaron Copland Buckaroo Holiday from Rodeo
Judith Shatin Piping the Earth
Amy Beach Symphony No. 2, Third Movement
John Adams Short Ride in a Fast Machine
Ricardo Morales, clarinet
POPS SERIES
Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops
Landslide: A Symphonic Tribute to the Music of Fleetwood Mac
Saturday, August 15, 2020, 7:30 p.m.
Rock Island Arsenal
Sponsored by Quad City Bank & Trust
The Party of the Summer returns to the Rock Island Arsenal to celebrate the music of Fleetwood Mac! Dance the night away along the banks of the Mississippi River to the band’s greatest hits including “Big Love”, “Don’t Stop”, “Go Your Own Way”, “Rhiannon”, and more! This spectacular event closes with our traditional rousing renditions of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture featuring the Arsenal’s Howitzer cannons and Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever set to a brilliant fireworks display!
QCSO At the Movies:
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire™ in Concert
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Adler Theatre, Davenport
Part of the Harry Potter™ Film Concert Series brought to you by CineConcerts
Grab your broom and get ready for the tasks ahead! The Triwizard Tournament comes to Hogwarts™ in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire™ in Concert. Relive the magic of Harry Potter™ soaring across the big screen in high-definition and experience the music of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra performing Patrick Doyle’s unforgettable score live to picture.
HARRY POTTER characters, names and related indicia are © & ™ WBEI. WIZARDING WORLD trademark and logo © & ™ WBEI. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s20)
QCSO at the Movies:
Disney/ Pixar’s Toy Story in Concert
Saturday, January 16, 2020, 2:00 p.m.
Adler Theatre, Davenport
Presented in Partnership with the Putnam Museum
Travel to Infinity and Beyond with Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story in Concert. Watch in high-definition as Woody and Buzz grow from enemies battling for their owner Andy’s attention to comrades who join forces to escape the malicious Sid and reunite with Andy. Experience this timeless classic in its entirety as Quad City Symphony Orchestra performs Randy Newman’s beloved score live to film!
Presentation licensed by Disney Concerts. © All rights reserved.
QCSO at the Movies:
Jurassic Park™ in Concert
Saturday, June 5, 2021, 7:30 p.m.
Adler Theatre, Davenport
Presented in Partnership with the Niabi Zoo
The action-packed adventure pits man against prehistoric predators in the ultimate battle for survival. Featuring visually stunning imagery and groundbreaking special effects, this epic film is sheer movie magic 65 million years in the making. Now audiences can experience Jurassic Park as never before: projected in HD with the Quad City Symphony Orchestra performing John Williams’ iconic score live to picture. Welcome… to Jurassic Park!
QCSO Gala Concert:
An Evening with Renée Elise Goldsberry
Saturday, May 15, 2021, 7:30 p.m.
Adler Theatre, Davenport
For one night only, Hamilton Star Renée Elise Goldsberry joins the QCSO for an evening of Broadway, Pop, and Soul favorites. Star of both stage and screen, Goldsberry is best known for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway smash Hamilton. Her brilliant performance garnered her a Tony Award and Grammy Award. Experience her incredible voice live as she performs selections from Broadway hits including Hamilton, Rent, and The Lion King, plus songs by Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, Bob Dylan, and more!
WVIK/QCSO SIGNATURE SERIES
Signature Series I: Naha Plays Beethoven
Friday, October 23, 2020, 7:30 p.m.
Figge Art Museum
Presented as Part of the QCSO Series Beethoven at 250
Presented in partnership with the German American Heritage Center & Museum
Sponsored by WVIK
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sonata in G Major, K.301
Franz Schubert Grand Duo, Op. 574
Jesse Jones “Scherzo”
Ludwig van Beethoven Sonata in C minor, No. 7
Naha Greenholtz, violin, Marian Lee piano
Signature Series II: Holiday Brass
Saturday, December 12, 2020, 7:30 p.m.
Central DeWitt Performing Arts Center
Sunday, December 13, 2020, 2:00 p.m.
Location TBA
Sponsored by Central DeWitt Performing Arts Center, Grand Haven Retirement Community, & WVIK
Ring in the Holiday Season with members of the QCSO brass and percussion sections performing uplifting selections of holiday favorites!
Signature Series III: For America
Saturday, February 27, 2021, 7:30 p.m.
Figge Art Museum
Presented in Partnership with the Figge Art Museum
Sponsored by WVIK
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Duo No. 1 in G Major
Augusta Read Thomas Silent Moon
Handel-Halvorsen Passacaglia
Edgar Meyer 1B, Indecision, Second Time Around, & Etienne et petunia (from the album Appalachian Journey)
Mark O’Connor Old country fairytale & Emily’s reel (from the album Appalachian Journey)
Emily Nash, violin, Bruno Silva, Viola, & Kit Polen, bass
Signature Series IV: Soldier’s Tale
Saturday, March 27, 2021, 7:30 p.m.
Brunner Theatre, Augustana College
Sponsored by WVIK
Presented in Partnership with Ballet Quad Cities
James Stephenson Vignettes for Trumpet and Percussion
Libby Larsen Jazz Variations for Solo Bassoon
Morton Gould “Benny’s Gig” for Clarinet and Bass
Igor Stravinsky Soldier’s Tale
Dan Won, clarinet, Ben Coelho, bassoon, Matt Onstad, trumpet, Michael Cox, trombone, Aaron Williams, percussion, Naha Greenholtz, violin, Dave Scholl, bass, Kyle Knox, guest conductor, Narrator TBA, dancers & choreographer TBA
SPECIAL EVENTS
QCSO Signature Soirée: Moonlight Sonata
Saturday, September 19, 2020, 5:30 p.m.
Figge Art Museum, Davenport
Sponsored by Von Maur
Celebrate Beethoven’s 250th Birthday with an elegant evening at the Figge Art Museum. Tickets include dinner, performance, plus a paddle raise and live auction with Maestro Mark Russell Smith as your auctioneer to benefit the QCSO’s programs!
TICKETS
Ticket sales to 2020-21 Season Concerts open first to Subscribers on March 4, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Single Tickets open to the general public on May 15, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. except for An Evening with Renée Elise Goldsberry which will open to public sale on October 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Quad City Symphony Orchestra tickets are available at the QCSO box office at 327 Brady St., Davenport. You can also call the QCSO at (563) 322-7276 or visit www.qcso.org.