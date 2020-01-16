Quad City Symphony Orchestra to bring beloved Disney and Pixar film to life this weekend

This Saturday, the Quad City Symphony Orchestra is putting on an event the whole family can enjoy with two performances of Disney and Pixar’s ‘Coco™’ in Concert at the Adler Theatre in Davenport.

The live-to-film concert will feature the entire movie, complete with dialogue and sound effects, projected in high definition on the big screen while the Quad City Symphony Orchestra performs every note of the soundtrack live beginning at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

This family-friendly event is a great way to introduce both children and adults to the symphony. Audience members are encouraged to cheer for their favorite characters and “boo” the villains. Even popcorn or another favorite movie snack is permitted during the concert!

With the help of local partners — including the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Mercado on 5th, the Figge Art Museum, Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico and the Glenview Middle School Mariachi Band — the Adler Theatre and RiverCenter lobby will be transformed into the “Land of the Dead.”

Pre-concert activities will consist of performances from Ballet Folklorico and the Glenview Middle School Mariachi Band. Food vendors will be offering tacos, tamales and ice cream. Retail vendors will be offering face painting, balloon animals and more.

For more information about Disney and Pixar’s ‘Coco™’ in Concert, and to purchase tickets for the event, contact the Quad City Symphony Orchestra office or visit their website.