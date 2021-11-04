Quad City Symphony Orchestra’s new program allows free access to concerts

The Quad City Symphony Orchestra is partnering with local organizations to allow free access to all upcoming concerts.

A special event will be hosted by the orchestra Friday afternoon at the Adler Theatre to officially launch its Concert Access Pass (CAP) Program.

Organizations partnering with the orchestra for the program include:

The launch event will feature remarks from:

Mark Russell Smith, QCSO music director and conductor

Brian Baxter, QCSO executive director

Stacie Kintigh, Project SEARCH instructor

The Rev. Carmen Ausborn, Second Baptist Church Outreach Music & Arts Academy executive director

Lee Gonzales, The Project’s peer navigator

Following the launch of the program, individuals and families receiving services or assistance from participating CAP partner organizations are eligible to receive up to four free tickets to all Quad City Symphony Orchestra concerts.

Those eligible for the program can request their CAP membership card directly from any of the above participating organizations.

Tickets can be requested in person, by phone or online as soon as 30 days prior to each concert performance.

“The QCSO believes that access to music performance is essential for our entire community, and CAP connects individuals and families served by partnered community organizations to all QCSO concerts for free,” a news release says. “This program strives to offer all Quad Citizens the opportunity to experience the unique power of music to build connections with others and transform lives.”

