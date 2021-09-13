Quad City Symphony to require patrons wear masks at all indoor concerts

In advance of its first Masterworks concert of the 2021-22 season, the Quad City Symphony Orchestra Monday announced new health and safety precautions for indoor concerts and events, including Inside the Music and Concert Conversations.

Facial coverings will be universally required for all indoor QCSO concerts for as long as community transmission remains substantial or high in both or either Scott and Rock Island counties, according to the CDC COVID Data Tracker.

Once transmission rates become moderate or low in both counties, masks will be optional for vaccinated individuals and strongly recommended for unvaccinated individuals.

Facial coverings must be worn properly, covering the nose and mouth. Patrons arriving without appropriate face coverings will be provided with a disposable face mask.

All QCSO musicians, staff, and in-person volunteers are fully vaccinated, the orchestra announced. “Thank you to those who have already received the vaccine and are helping us to continue to provide superb symphonic music live. You can join us in the effort to keep in-person concerts going by getting vaccinated today,” the release said. Find a location near you.

All QCSO concert venues (including Davenport’s Adler Theatre and Rock Island’s Centennial Hall) are approved for full seating capacity, but patrons may request a socially distanced seat. These seating requests can be made by calling the QCSO Box Office at 563-322-7276 or emailing info@qcso.org. Requests must be made by 4:30 p.m. on the Thursday preceding the event. Availability is limited and may not be possible for some concerts.

Patrons who are not feeling well, are exhibiting any Covid-19 symptoms, or have tested positive or been exposed to Covid within 14 days prior to a concert should stay home, the QCSO said. Please review the CDC website for a full list of Covid symptoms.

If you are unable to attend a performance, contact the orchestra to discuss flexible exchange options. Should any postponements or cancellations be necessary, you will have the option for an exchange or full refund. These exchange requests can be made by calling the QCSO Box Office at 563-322-7276 or emailing info@qcso.org. Requests must be made by 4:30 p.m. on the Thursday preceding the event.

All concerts will be performed at full length (approximately two hours) and include an intermission unless otherwise noted.

Program booklets and notes will be available in both print and digital versions. Digital versions of all program booklets can be found at qcso.org/programs.

Garrick Ohlsson will perform the Barber Piano Concerto (1962) with the Quad City Symphony Oct. 2-3.

The first QCSO Masterworks concerts of the 107th season will be Saturday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 3 at 2 p.m., featuring acclaimed piano soloist Garrick Ohlsson. The program will be comprised of Dudley Buck’s Festival Overture on the American National Air, Samuel Barber’s Piano Concerto, Op. 38, and Antonin Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9, Op. 95, “From the New World.”

For tickets or more information, visit www.qcso.org.