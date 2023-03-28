Some local clinical therapists are focused on new laws in Iowa that ban gender-affirming care for young people, forcing students to use the bathroom of their gender at birth on campus.

One law prevents doctors from administering gender-affirming care like hormone replacement therapy, puberty blockers and transition-related surgeries to minors, and another prevents transgender students from using school bathrooms that correspond with their identity. Local 4’s Victoria Frazier’s shows us how clinical therapists at The M.A.D. Therapy are working to make their office a safe space for these kids.