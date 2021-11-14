Quad City Veterans Outreach Center celebrates another milestone

Some local veterans got a head start on the holiday season.

On Sunday, a veterans center handed out Thanksgiving meals as a way to celebrate its five-year milestone.

Lola VanDeWalle, the director of The Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, says they’ve been helping veterans in the community.

“It’s hard to believe that five years ago we started with 37 veterans and now we have over 1,900 veterans that participate in the center. It’s an exciting day for everybody,” said VanDeWalle.

Navy veteran Lee Spencer said one day he just happened to walk by the center and decided to check it out.

“Once I came to the center, (I discovered) it’s the best place for veterans to meet, and I guess you can say socialize, or get a chance to see what other vets are doing,” said Spencer.

This Friday will be the official fifth anniversary for the center, which opened its doors on Nov. 19, 2016.