Quad City Veterans Outreach Center continues to help veterans during the pandemic

This Memorial Day looked a lot different for some place, including the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center in Davenport.



All of the services based off its fundraisers throughout the year had to be canceled because of the pandemic.



Lola VanDeWalle is the founder of the center and said that they opened in 2016 and have helped hundreds of veterans with free groceries, haircuts and more.



“Since this hit you know we have been hit we had 9 big food drives set up for the year they’ve been cancelled some big fundraisers they’ve all be cancelled,” said VanDeWalle. “Our veterans are use to coming to a market place weekly and you know on Wednesday’s once a month getting their food for their pets for themselves that’s just slimmed down.”



Although they are closed they are doing their part to continue helping veterans.



“We have appointments at the center for those that need extra assistance need to talk to someone have other things going on but as far as all the other services that we typically offer have been suspended and that does put a cramp on our veterans as well as the outreach its self,” said VanDeWalle. “We will move forward with doing things that will keep our veterans as well as all out volunteers safe but we’re going to continue to reach out and cover those basic needs of all our veterans and that’s what we’re here for we’re here to give back to those who gave to us.”



The veterans outreach center isn’t accepting any clothing donations at this time. However, they are accepting food donations by appointment only.