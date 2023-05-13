This year in Iowa, nearly 20,000 people will be newly diagnosed with cancer, according to a news release.

Many patients must schedule daily or weekly appointments for several months, keeping friends and family from being able to provide all the support needed. The American Cancer Society’s Road To Recovery program works to fill this gap by recruiting volunteers that offer free rides to patients nationwide, the release says.

Before pausing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program had nearly 10,000 volunteers driving in every state. Today, the organization is working to recruit more volunteers in the Quad Cities to return to full capacity, the release says.

“Volunteering as a Road To Recovery driver will put you at the heart of the American Cancer Society’s mission and fulfill a critical need for cancer patients. Even the best treatment can’t work if a patient can’t get there.” said Kevin Kann, executive director, Iowa, American Cancer Society.

Volunteer drivers must be between the ages of 18 and 84, have a valid driver’s license, pass a background check, and have access to a safe, reliable car.

Through a new mobile-friendly website or app, patients submit ride requests and see real-time notifications. Volunteer drivers determine their availability and can view and accept ride requests when they appear. Those who lack access to technology or prefer to connect via phone can call 1-800-227-2345 to schedule rides to treatment.

Since 2005, Road To Recovery has provided more than 9 million rides to patients who had no other way of getting to treatment appointments. For the program to return to full capacity in the Quad Cities, volunteers are needed.

To learn more about volunteering for the Road To Recovery program, visit here.