Qualifying for unemployment benefits in Iowa as businesses in some counties start to reopen

As businesses that were closed during the pandemic slowly start to reopen in several Iowa counties, many furloughed and laid off employees will be brought back by their employers. Iowa Workforce Development wants to remind unemployed workers the rules for receiving benefits during this transition.

Except for a few circumstances, if you’re an employee that was placed on temporary leave related to COVID-19 and refuse to return to work when recalled by your employer, you will be considered a “voluntary quit” and will lose unemployment benefits, including the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit of $600 per week.

The exceptions include:

If you have tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing symptoms.

If you have recovered but it caused medical complications rendering you unable to perform essential job duties.

If a member of your household has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

If you are providing care for a member of your household who was diagnosed with COVID-19.

If you do not have childcare due to COVID-19 reasons.

If you do not have transportation to your place of work because of COVID-19.

If you’re in one of these situations, you should consult with your employer on how and when to return to work.

Anyone recalled on a part-time basis may still be eligible for unemployment benefits, depending on the wages they earn, and should continue filing their weekly claims and report gross wages they earned each week. Also, the self-employed should continue to report weekly gross income as part of their continuing claims as they return to work.

Businesses should report employees who refuse to work without good reason or who have quit their jobs as soon as possible to Iowa Workforce Development.

“The additional unemployment benefits that are provided under the CARES Act are meant to be temporary in nature and bridge the gap between the outbreak and a return to normal,” said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development. “For Iowans whose employment may be permanently affected by the outbreak, we have many training opportunities under Future Ready Iowa to help them obtain training and begin a new career in a high-demand, high-paying job.”

Iowa Workforce Development wants to emphasis that the CARES Act has serious consequences for instances of fraud, which include fines, confinement and ineligibility for future unemployment benefits.

For more information on unemployment benefits in Iowa, visit the Iowa Workforce Development website.