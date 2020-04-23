Quarantine Captures: Local photographer takes family photos, helps feeds families in the North Scott community

A local photographer is capturing families quarantine stories in a way that gives back.

Kelcy Hanson is the one behind the lens. She runs Sweekit Photography in Davenport, and she is also a mother of a North Scott Student.

Right now her business is not open due to the coronavirus, but she’s getting creative as she and her neighbors are social distancing by taking pictures of families who are stuck at home.

“Just to capture the unprecedented time that we’re living in,” says Hanson.

Hanson began capturing families across the Quad Cities.



“It gives me something to do at night. I get to see families from a distance, and stay on the sidewalks,” says Hanson.

It’s a way to document social distancing while helping to feed families in the community. .

Hanson says, “If I can use my skills to provide for someone else. I don’t know why I wouldn’t do that.”

This is Hanson’s way of giving back. What she is asking from participants is that in return they give a donation to provide meals for families during this time.

“I still don’t have any expectations on what people should donate, but the community has come together larger than what I would have ever expected,” says Hanson.

Katie Hoyt is a board member of the North Scott Community Enhancement Project. She started the blessing boxes for the North Scott area to feed families. She says she appreciates all Hanson is doing to help out.

“To take a piece of the burden off someone’s shoulders through any of the work we’re doing is exactly why we’re doing any of this work in the first place,” says Hoyt.

Hanson says 100% of the donations will stay in the community.

She also set up a Facebook page for more information.