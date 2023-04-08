Quilling, or paper filigree, is an art form that uses strips of paper to create ornamental designs. at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, the Creation Studio of the Bettendorf Public Library will host a quilling workshop designed for persons ages 16 and up.

Presenter Ranjani Gopikrishna will guide participants in making decorative designs by coiling, curling, and twisting paper strips. “Creation Studio Workshop: Quilling” is free and

registration is required. Registrations can be made here or by calling the Bettendorf Public

Library at 563-344-4175.

Creation Studio Workshops are made possible through sponsorship from The Bettendorf

Public Library Foundation and Quad City Bank & Trust. The Creation Studio is on the

second floor of the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf.

