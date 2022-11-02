Cotton Creek Mill and Fabric Stashers are hosting a quilt fundraising auction on Saturday, November 12. The event starts at 5 p.m. at the Matthews Building at the Cedar County Fairgrounds, 220th Street in Tipton. All proceeds will benefit the Tipton Lions Club, Main Street West Branch, Tipton Rotary and the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital. Quilt shops create many quilts every year to promote and advertise kits and fabrics. That leaves many beautiful quilts, table runners, wall hangings and quilt samples that need a good home. These items will be auctioned off to make room in the shops while brightening up homes and raising needed funds. The suggested attire is business casual.

A live auction, hors d’oeuvres and cash bar will be available and the Cedar County Cattlemen’s Association will be offering a meal for sale. A portion of the proceeds will also go to the Quilting 4 Cause. There’s limited seating and meal prep is involved, so reservations are required. Contact Cotton Creek Mill at (319) 643-3554 or email tara@cottoncreekmill.com with questions or to RSVP.