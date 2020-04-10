R.I.A. Federal Credit Union warns of fraud calls

R.I.A. Federal Credit Union wants to warn its members of a possible phone scam.

The credit union has received reports of members receiving calls that match their toll free phone number. When who answer these calls they are told their accounts have been hacked and are asked for sensitive information, like debit card numbers or online banking login information.

With this information, the fraudsters will try to use debit cards for online purchases or send out a bill payment from your online account access to themselves.

The R.I.A. Federal Credit Union reminds their members that they will have their debit card information and won’t need their banking passwords for any reason. The credit union will never call you and ask for sensitive information.

“We have heard from a handful of members that they have received these calls, luckily they did not give out their information,” said Jake Ward, VP of Marketing. “It is vital to make sure you are taking necessary precautions at this time to protect your identity and your finances.”

If someone calls asking for sensitive information, it is most certainly a scam.

R.I.A. Federal Credit Union recommends members use online and mobile banking tools to monitor their accounts.