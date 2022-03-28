U.S. Army officials will formally dedicate the U.S. Army Health Clinic at Rock Island Arsenal, on Thursday, April 14 at 10 a.m.

The clinic will be known as the Woodson Health Clinic, in honor of a World War II medic who served with First Army and saved countless lives during the Allied Invasion of Normandy, according to an Arsenal release.

Staff Sgt. Waverly B. Woodson (1922-2005), a Medal of Honor nominee, was assigned to the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion, the Army’s only African-American unit to storm the beach on D-Day.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Waverly Woodson (1922-2005)

According to Congressional records, at about 9:30 a.m. on June 6, 1944, Woodson was headed ashore aboard a tank landing ship when it was damaged by a floating mine. The vessel lost power and faced a barrage of enemy mortar and machine-gun fire as it drifted ashore. He sustained a number of shrapnel wounds from the attack before making it to the shelter of an embankment up the beach.

After a quick dressing of his wounds by a fellow soldier, Woodson established a first aid station and began treating other wounded soldiers. As the battle raged on, he worked for 30 hours straight, treating bullet abrasions, intestinal wounds, setting limbs and other aid for his fellow soldiers and saved an estimated 200 lives before he was relieved to get rest, records show.

As he headed down the beach to gather bedding, Woodson was flagged down and requested to assist three soldiers pulled from a submerged tank landing ship. Woodson provided artificial respiration until the soldiers could breathe on their own. Later, he and other wounded, ill and injured soldiers were evacuated to a hospital ship for further medical treatment. After three days, Woodson asked to return to the front lines.

For his heroic actions, Woodson was nominated for an appropriate award. At the time he received the Bronze Star, but since then, bipartisan Congressional bills H.R. 8194 and S. 4535 have been introduced to posthumously award Woodson the Medal of Honor. Army officials chose to name the health clinic on Rock Island, home to the First Army headquarters, in honor of the combat medic.

Located in Building 110 on the Arsenal, the clinic provides primary care services for more than 1,940 Military Health System beneficiaries, including active-duty soldiers, retirees and family members. It supports multiple RIA commands to include First Army, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, Army Contracting Command – Rock Island, Joint Munitions Command, Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District, and other units.

The team operates an occupational health clinic for civilian employees in addition to an industrial hygiene cell, supporting approximately 8,100 civilian employees, as well as military workers.

Woodson joined along with his brother

Woodson — a Philadelphia native — put his studies on hold, enlisting in the United States Army on Dec. 15, 1942, alongside his younger brother Eugene, according to his bio. He joined the Anti-Aircraft Artillery Officer Candidate School after scoring highly on a test, where he was one of only two African-Americans.

On June 6, 1944, the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion participated in the Battle of Normandy; it was the only African-American battalion to participate.

Members of the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion during World War II.

Woodson was detached from his battalion and attached to the 49th (West Riding) Infantry Division of the British Army as a combat medic. His commanding officer recommended him for a Distinguished Service Cross for his actions, but the office of general John C. H. Lee determined that Woodson’s actions warranted the greater honor of a Medal of Honor.

United States Department of War special assistant to the director proposed that President Franklin D. Roosevelt should give Woodson an award personally. He ultimately received a Bronze Star Medal along with a Purple Heart.

Upon the end of World War II in 1945, Woodson was moved to the United States Army Reserve. He went on to complete his studies at Lincoln University, graduating in 1950 with a degree in biology. Woodson was reactivated by the Army upon the outbreak of the Korean War that same year.

He served in the United Kingdom, France, and the Asia-Pacific. Within the U.S., he also served at Fort George G. Meade, Valley Forge General Hospital, the Communicable Disease Center, and Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

Woodson left the Army in 1952 with a final rank of staff sergeant. He married Joann Katharyne Snowden in 1952; the couple had two daughters and a son.

After leaving the Army in 1952, Woodson went on to work in the Bacteriology Department of the National Naval Medical Center. In 1959, he began working in the Clinical Pathology Department of the National Institutes of Health until retiring in 1980.