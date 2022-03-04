Rock Island County Health Department shared good COVID news for a change Friday, with a dose of guarded optimism.

COVID cases and the positivity rate continue to fall in Rock Island County, chief operating officer Janet Hill said, noting in the past week, 110 county residents have tested positive for the virus, and there were three deaths. The average age of newly infected patients is 36. The positivity rate continues to fall, from 4.28% last week to 3.77%.

“As a reminder, this metric no longer captures the prevalence of disease in the community because home tests are not counted,” Hill said. The number of people hospitalized in the county also has fallen to 9 from 19 last Friday.

Last Friday, the CDC also offered another metric that measures the impact of COVID-19 illness on health and healthcare systems. Last week, Rock Island County was at medium, but fell to low by Friday.

It’s a different story in Scott County, where the COVID virus transmission is high, and there were 603 reported positive cases in the past seven days — a 315% increase compared to the week before, according to the CDC.

“This metric means that people can choose to wear a mask,” Hill said, noting the Illinois mask requirement in many locations was lifted on Monday, Feb. 28. Masks still are required in healthcare and congregate care settings and on public transportation and transportation facilities.

School districts, day cares and private businesses can continue to require masks at their discretion. Anyone can choose to wear a mask at any time, “and we urge understanding and compassion for that person’s decision,” she said. “The virus that causes COVID-19 still is circulating in our community, and masks offer protection to you, your family, and your community.”

Bailey, a Labradoodle and certified therapy dog, will be at Rock Island County’s vaccine clinic for kids on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The vaccination rate edged up 0.2% from last week to 60.9%. In Scott County, 60.1% of all residents are fully vaccinated. The Rock Island County Health Department continues to offer vaccination clinics on Tuesday for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (18 and older) and on Friday for Pfizer (5 and older). No appointments are needed.

This Saturday, March 5, they’ll have a walk-in pediatric vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to noon for children ages 5-17 at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Special guest Bailey, an adorable therapy dog, will be on hand from 9-11 a.m. You can find other providers at vaccines.gov.