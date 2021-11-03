R.I. County Health Department and CVS scheduling Pfizer vaccine shots for kids age 5-11

Rock Island County Health Department will offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for kids aged 5-11 in the lower level clinic at its offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island.

Children will be vaccinated in private clinical rooms. Appointments are limited for the first few clinics — available Friday, Nov. 5, and Monday, Nov. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by appointment only.



Links will open to schedule pediatric appointments at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4. Appointments will be made through this Facebook page only — facebook.com/RockIslandCountyHealthDepartment. You do not need a Facebook account or a Sign Up Genius account to schedule an appointment.

The health department will also host a Saturday morning clinic for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 5-11 on Saturday, Nov. 20. The sign up for that clinic will be posted on the Facebook page at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the CDC expanded vaccine recommendations to about 28 million children in the United States in this age group following CDC director Rochelle P. Walensky’s endorsement of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ Recommendation.



“Getting vaccinated now will offer protection before the holiday season,” said Nita Ludwig, county health department administrator. “Getting your children vaccinated can also reduce disruptions to in-person learning and activities.”



The health department will continue to host walk-in Pfizer clinics for ages 12+ on Fridays 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. at the main floor clinic.

CVS administering vaccines

CVS Health also announced Wednesday that 1,700 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide — with more than 50 select locations in Illinois – are now accepting appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 years of age, with shots starting on Sunday, Nov. 7, upon receipt and confirmation of vaccine supply. Parental or legal guardian consent is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability. The CVS scheduling tool will only display appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations that have the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine once the patient’s age is provided.

CVS Health has administered approximately 43 million COVID-19 vaccines to date and has been administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 years and older since authorized by the FDA and recommended for that age group by the CDC earlier this year.

“We know many parents have been waiting for the opportunity to vaccinate their young children and are looking for convenient access to a trusted resource for vaccinations,” said Troyen A. Brennan, executive vice president and chief medical officer of CVS Health. “Our immunizers have been preparing for this important role, and stand ready to help answer parents’ questions, guide them and their children through the process, and administer the vaccines safely, with kindness and caring.”

The Pfizer pediatric vaccine is one-third of the adult dose and will be available at nearly 1,700 CVS Pharmacy locations in 46 states, Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. Because the vaccine is the only FDA-authorized COVID vaccine for children in this age group, patients are strongly encouraged to schedule an appointment online at CVS.com or through the CVS App to ensure availability. The scheduling tool will only display appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations that have the Pfizer pediatric vaccine once the patient’s age is provided.