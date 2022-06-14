The Rock Island County Health Department is closing at 2 p.m. today (Tuesday) because of extreme heat at its Rock Island office, due to malfunctioning air-conditioning units. A decision about Wednesday’s hours will be made Wednesday morning.

Emergency repairs are being made the department’s HVAC system. The Tuesday COVID-19 vaccination clinic will close at noon and not reopen the rest of the day. Right now, the Pfizer clinic on Friday is expected to be on schedule. To find other providers, visit vaccines.gov.

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a heat advisory through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

During the heat wave this week, the Illinois Department of Public Health also reminds residents about the importance of staying cool in order to avoid heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat-related death or illnesses are prevented with these steps: