R.I. County Health Department has special Saturday clinic for COVID kids vaccine

The Rock Island County Health Department will have a special Saturday clinic on Nov. 20 in an effort to get more children vaccinated by Christmas. The second dose will be given on Friday, Dec. 10.

The health department is continuing to offer the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 during clinics most Fridays through the end of January.

Anyone 5 and older who starts the two-dose Pfizer series by Saturday, Nov. 20 and receives the second dose by Dec. 11 will be fully vaccinated on Dec. 25. Those 18 and older can get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Dec. 11 and be fully vaccinated by Christmas.

Rock Island County Health Department is urging all children as young as 5 and up to get their COVID vaccines, to help ensure a safe Christmas.

“Getting your children and yourself vaccinated will be the best Christmas gift to your family,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer and public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “You’re giving the gift of peace of mind and kindness.”

The optimal window for second-doses is 17-42 days from the first dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The most common interval for Pfizer is 21 days.

The clinics on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 will be second-dose appointments only — no first dose appointments will be offered those dates. Families are to come at the same time as their first-dose appointment. Starting Dec. 17, Friday clinic appointments for children 5-11 will be for first or second doses and will require an appointment from a link on the department’s Facebook page.

Families also can seek their second dose from another provider. You can find other providers at vaccines.gov.

“Getting more children protected through vaccination not only will protect those kids, but also their classmates, teachers, friends, teammates, and others in their family,” Hill said.

In addition, children who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine if they are exposed to the virus and are not showing symptoms.

The health department also continues to give vaccinations for people 12 and older at clinics twice a week. No appointments are needed. Clinics are Tuesdays for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (18 and older) and Fridays for Pfizer for 12 and older. The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Boosters or third doses for immunocompromised people are available on the same day as first and second doses. Vaccines for those 12 and older are upstairs at the health department. Children 5-11 are vaccinated in clinical spaces on the department’s lower level.

In addition to vaccination, the department recommends being vigilant to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by: