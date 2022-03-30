The Rock Island County Health Department will offer second COVID-19 booster doses for qualifying patients starting Friday, March 31.

Per CDC and FDA authorization, second boosters can be given under these scenarios:

The additional single booster dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available for patients ages 50 and older at least four months after the first booster dose.

An additional booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for immunocompromised individuals ages 12 and older at least four months after the first booster dose.

Adults who received the Johnson & Johnson primary vaccine can receive a second booster dose of an mRNA vaccine at least four months after their first booster dose.

The health department offers the Pfizer vaccine at its Friday clinics. Moderna doses are given on Tuesdays. The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Please bring your vaccine card. Currently, no appointments are required at health department clinics. However, if demand grows beyond social distancing capacity, RICHD officials could implement a signup process. Officials will communicate any process change broadly through media partners, its website, and through its social media.

Before today’s announcement, patients already were eligible for their first booster dose at least five months after their second dose for Pfizer and Moderna and at least two months after their single J&J dose. The CDC recommends that those who received the J&J vaccine opt for either Pfizer or Moderna boosters. You can choose to get a booster dose that is different from your original two-dose series.

Masks are required at the health department, and social distancing guidelines will be enforced, which could require lining up outside.