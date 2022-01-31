After a successful outreach hosted in October, Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH) will host a community outreach on Tuesday, Feb. 8th on the Northside Lofts redevelopment effort in downtown Aledo, Ill.

Residents, businesses, and community organizations, and local officials are welcome. Representatives from GROWTH will provide final versions of floor and site plans and discuss the planned amenities and energy saving features. These revisions are largely based on initial community input generated by a meeting on Oct. 21, 2021, according to a Monday release. Then, people learned about GROWTH’s initial plans for the former Aledo Junior High School.

A rendering of the proposed Northside Lofts at the vacant former Aledo school.

The Feb. 8 meeting will take place on the lower level of the VFW, 106 SW 3rd Avenue, Aledo, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The total Aledo project costs exceed $11 million.

Since October, GROWTH has been successful in securing a redevelopment agreement with the City of Aledo and is working to submit its financing application to the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA). If funded, the project will result in creation of 30 units of safe, quality workforce rental housing to grow the residential base within historic downtown Aledo, the Monday release said.

GROWTH’s new vice president, Charlotte Flickinger, is overseeing the Northside Lofts project.

GROWTH also hired a new vice president, Charlotte Flickinger, who is leading the development efforts for the organization. She started her position with GROWTH on Jan. 18 and is focused on leading the redevelopment efforts of Northside Lofts. She is eager to introduce herself to the community and to share redevelopment plan updates.

“GROWTH appreciates the welcome it has received from the Aledo community,” Flickinger said in the release. “As a community-based development organization, we pay attention to what members of the community are looking for in terms of redevelopment. We took care to request input and have incorporated those elements within our revitalization strategy for Northside Lofts.

“The work we do has an impact that builds stronger communities and creates opportunities for all,” she said. “We are eager to share our redevelopment updates with the Aledo community at the upcoming outreach.”

Light refreshments will be served, and all are encouraged to attend. The meeting will be held in accordance with state and local COVID guidelines.

RSVPs are not required. If you cannot attend a community input meeting, they still want to hear from you, at 309-794-6711. After Feb. 8, an updated Northside Lofts redevelopment plan will be put on this GROWTH website.