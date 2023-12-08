A rabbit and a dog were rescued Friday morning from the site of a Davenport structure fire, according to a news release.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., Davenport Firefighters responded to the 900 block of South Concord Street. Crews responded with five fire apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel.

(davenportiowa.com)

The Scott County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a postal carrier, who said black smoke was coming from the residence. Firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the second story of the home.

Crews extended multiple hose lines into the residence and extinguished the fire within 15 minutes. Fire crews searched the home for occupants and, with thermal imaging, were able to locate a dog and a large rabbit in the smoke-filled house. Both animals were safely removed and were unharmed.

The home sustained heavy smoke damage. The residents were not at home at the time of the fire. The Red Cross was notified and assisted the displaced family.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Any additional information will be released by the fire marshal, who in the release, “would like to remind everyone about the importance of working smoke detectors. Contact your local Red Cross or Davenport Fire Department about Davenport’s free smoke-detector program.”