Caroline Spence will make a “Clean Getaway” with John Moreland and his “Birds in the Ceiling” at the Raccoon Motel on October 16. Tickets are $25 for this 21+ show. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7. The Raccoon Motel is located at 315 E. Second Street in Davenport.

Like most recording artists, singer-songwriter Caroline Spence spends much of her time on the road. It’s a lifestyle that doesn’t allow for much self-reflection, but the COVID-19 lockdown gave her an unexpected gift of time that ultimately led her to create the 12 new songs that make up her latest album, “True North”, released on April 29.

Listen to the lead track, “Clean Getaway,”, the first single from the album, here.

“This song is meant to be a cathartic, windows-down, feel-good and feel-bad anthem to sing at the top of your lungs as a way to honor yourself while owning your flaws — it’s for those folks that are still working through their baggage and might need a little help celebrating who they are in the meantime,” she says. “This song absolutely came out of the lockdown in 2020, a time when none of us had the luxury of being able to hide from ourselves. I think I thought that time off the road would make me a different person in a certain way, but things didn’t get easier with more time, they just got pulled more into focus because you are all that is left when everything else falls away.”

“True North” is the follow-up to 2019’s critically acclaimed Mint Condition, hailed by Rolling Stone as a “gorgeous reflection on finding peace amid upheaval.” The album was created as part of a deeply collaborative process between Spence and producer Jordan Lehning (Rodney Crowell, Andrew Combs). It features 12 brand new songs written or co-written by Spence that explore the full spectrum of the human experience: love, growth, grief, and the endless complexities of human nature.

Spence has announced a run of tour dates for this spring. For the list of dates, visit her website by clicking here.

John Moreland doesn’t have the answers, and he’s not sure anyone does. But he’s still curious, basking in the comfort of a question. “I don’t ever want to sound like I have answers, because I don’t,” he says. “These songs are all questions. Everything I write is just trying to figure stuff out.” His new album, “Birds in the Ceiling”, is a nine-song collection that offers the most comprehensive insight into the thoughts and sounds swimming around in his head to date. A moving blend of acoustic folk and avant-garde pop playfulness, the album is enriched by tradition but never feels encumbered by it. The songwriting that has stunned fans and critics alike since 2015’s “High on Tulsa Heat” remains potent, while the sonic evolution that unfolds on the record feels like a natural expansion of 2020’s acclaimed “LP5”.

The New Yorker, Pitchfork, Fresh Air, Paste, GQ and media outlets have embraced Moreland’s meditative songs, while performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS This Morning, NPR Tiny Desk Concert, and more have introduced him to millions. While he’s grateful for the respect and musical conversation he has with people worldwide, he is more focused on the idea of just talking to one person, or even himself. “Through the years, I’ve felt like I’m increasingly talking to myself in my songs, more and more,” he says. “Maybe in the past, I wasn’t aware of it, but now, I am. I think doing that has helped me be less hard on myself, which makes you more generous and compassionate in general.”

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.