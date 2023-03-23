Whether a runner, walker, or someone who just wants to be part of the movement to Race Against Racism, YWCA Quad Cities invites the public to Lindsay Park Yacht Club, Mound Street and River Drive, Davenport, for the fifth annual Race Against Racism, a race for all ages.

The event includes a (timed) 5k run/walk and an (un-timed) 1-mile fun run/walk, both taking runners and walkers on the bike-path along the Mississippi River, a news release says. Proceeds from this event support YWCA Quad Cities’ social, justice, youth, and advocacy programs.

The event starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 13, with a recognition ceremony featuring this year’s Ambassadors of Change. The race will start immediately after that ceremony.

To register, click here.

To celebrate this event and the cause for which it stands, YWCA Quad Cities will honor Ambassadors of Change, individuals who are using their words, actions and choices to make a significant impact against racism in and around the Quad Cities, through challenging absent and harmful narratives on race, and building solutions that unite rather than divide. Nominations are being accepted now through April 1 here.

For more information on becoming a sponsor, contact Deanna Woodall, vice president, development, growth & empowerment services at dwoodall@qcywca.org or 563-340-0310.