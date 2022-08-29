Downtown Rock Island events and the Labor Day holiday will affect hours at Rock Island Public Library locations.

Due to the Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix races, the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th Street, will close one hour early at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 2, and remain closed on Saturday, September 3. The Downtown Library parking lot and book return will be unavailable during the races.

Patrons may return items to the Southwest Branch at 9010 Ridgewood Road or to other Illinois public library locations, including the Moline, East Moline, and Silvis Public Libraries. The Rock Island Southwest Branch will be open until 6 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. All Rock Island Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, September 5 for Labor Day.

For more information about library events and services, click here or call (309) 732-7323 (READ).