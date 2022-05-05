A make-up feature for the Street Stock class will be run, along with regular weekly race program for the IMCA Modifieds, Street Stocks, and IMCA Northern SportMods, Friday at Davenport Speedway at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport.

The SportMod feature will pay $1,000-to-win, a news release says.

Sport Compacts will race in a 100-lap enduro. The enduro is set to start at 9: p.m. and will have a time limit. Entry fee for the Enduro is $20.

Making a special appearance will be the Midwest Jalopies. There will be no IMCA Late Models this Friday.

The pit gate opens at 3 p.m., the grandstand at 5 p.m., hot laps at 6 p.m. and racing begins at 6:30 p.m.

Grandstand tickets for Friday’s races at Davenport are $12 for adults, children (ages 5-12) are $5, and age four and under are free with a paid adult.

Pit passes for adults will be $35. Pit passes for children (ages 3-12) are $15.

To celebrate Mother’s Day, there will be a drawing for a $100 gift certificate to Rhythm City Spa.