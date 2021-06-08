Racial Equality Now rallies continue every Saturday

The Progressive Action for the Common Good (PACG) Civil Rights Forum has organized weekly Racial Equality Now! rallies each Saturday since June 13, 2020, and will continue these events.

Shortly after the murder of George Floyd, Civil Rights Forum and PACG Board member Caryn Unsicker organized a rally to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement, a news release says. She gathered friends at one of the busiest Quad-City intersections and held signs with messages such as “Black Lives Matter,” “No Hate in Our State,” and “Honk for Justice.”

Dedicated people have rallied every Saturday, except when weather was severe.

The half-hour rallies will continue indefinitely every Saturday at noon at the Slumberland (southwest) corner of John Deere Road and 16th Street in Moline. (map)

The group’s core values are social justice, empowerment, diversity, sustainability and community.

For more information, visit the Progressive Action for the Common Good website at http://www.pacgqc.org or contact Julie Ross at 563-676-7580 or pacgoffice@gmail.com.