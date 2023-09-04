A grand opening is set for the newest Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Moline, a news release says.

Ollie’s has bargains on books, flooring, food, housewares, toys, electronics, bedroom and bathroom items, health and beauty products, pet supplies, and more.

Ollie’s will officially open its doors in Moline at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, off 27th Street next to Harbor Freight in the old Gordmans.

NASCAR Champion Tony Stewart will be there. At 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 250 tickets will be distributed for the Stewart autograph session at the new store in Moline. Tickets are limited to one per customer. The autograph session will start at 10 a.m.

FILE – Tony Stewart talks before an SRX Series auto race in Nashville, in this Saturday, July 17, 2021, file photo. Stewart, who fell in love with NHRA while tagging along with fiancée Leah Pruett at her races the past two seasons, will be an official part of the sport in 2022. The NASCAR Hall of Fame driver will add two fulltime NHRA entries to Tony Stewart Racing next season — a Top Fuel entry for Pruett and a Funny Car for Matt Hagan. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

“We are excited to open our ninth store in the great state of Illinois where the folks have been so good to us,” said John Swygert, president and CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. “With so many great deals, we’re thrilled to provide shoppers in Moline and its surrounding areas with a treasure hunt experience where they can find a huge selection of brand name merchandise at up to 70% off the fancy stores’ prices every day.”

Ollie’s brings about 50-60 new jobs to the local community with each new store it opens They range from cashiers to assistant managers. Ollie’s employs more than 10,000 associates across the company.

