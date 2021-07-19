Racing to be featured Wednesday at West Liberty Raceway

The Muscatine County Fair Race will take place Wednesday on the big half-mile track at West Liberty Raceway.

Late models, modifieds, sportmods, stock cars, and sport compacts will race. All five classes will be IMCA sanctioned for state and national points. All classes will use a draw/re-draw format.

The pit area for the races will open at 3 p.m. with hot laps starting at 6:30 p.m. and racing afterward.

Grandstand ticket prices will be $15 for adults and $5 for children. Pit passes will be $20.

Two more racing events are scheduled for the West Liberty Raceway this year. Both will feature the “Haulin’ with Hoker” SLMR East Series. The first will be on Friday, Aug. 20, and the second on Friday, Sept. 24.

The raceway is at the Muscatine County Fairgrounds in West Liberty. For more information, visit https://drttrakracing.com or call 563-652-5302.