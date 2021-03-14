Racist material found in driveways at homes in Knox, Warren counties

Some residents around Galesburg and Knoxville in Knox County and Monmouth in Warren County have reported finding small plastic bags filled with rocks and printed racist material on COVID-19.

The bags were found last week in the driveways of private residences, and no property damage occurred, according to news releases. The leaflets and inclusion of rocks to weigh them down appear to be similar to other incidents throughout Illinois.

The handouts also included various websites that sell untested medical supplements. Because the majority of the material appears to be aimed toward marketing a medical supplement that is shipped from Florida, it is not believed that the material originated from a local source and is instead part of a guerilla marketing campaign, the release says.

Anyone who has information on the letters, such as video, or who is responsible can contact their local police department.