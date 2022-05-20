Deputy Nick Weist of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was killed April 29 after trying to set up spike strips along US Highway 150 in Henry County near Alpha. Radio calls of the moments leading to his death have been released, and some may find them difficult to listen to.

Daylon Richardson fled from police officers after Circle K employees in Galesburg reporting Richardson had a gun, turning into a high speed chase. Richardson now faces two counts of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing and eluding.