RAGBRAI canceled for 2020

An iconic summer event in Iowa will be skipped this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers for RAGBRAI, the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, announced Monday morning the 2020 ride will not take place. The ride will return in 2021.

A statement on RAGBRAI’s Facebook page says, in part, “After deep consideration and collaboration with the eight overnight town executive committees, government agencies, the public health department, and official business partners of RAGBRAI, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone RAGBRAI XLVIII to 2021.

The safety of our riders has always been the most important focus for our RAGBRAI team and we feel the decision to postpone to 2021 is the right one. We strongly feel that this is in everyone’s best interest.”

The ride had been scheduled to take place July 19 through July 25th and the overnight stops chosen were Le Mars, Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls, Waterloo, Anamosa, Maquoketa and Clinton.

This is the full statement from RAGBRAI: