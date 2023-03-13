The City of Muscatine will be a Meeting Town for riders on the final leg of RAGBRAI L on July 29.

The 67.1 final leg of RAGBRAI L begins in Coralville and passes through Iowa City and West Liberty before riders see the Mississippi River for the first time in Muscatine’s Riverside Park, a news release says.

Vendors and support vehicles will be lined up inside Riverside Park as riders can take a break from the ride and/or dip their tires into the Mississippi River before beginning the final 27-mile ride along the river up to Davenport.

The last four miles of the 2022 route along the Mississippi near Lansing stunned riders with its beauty after one of the most challenging days of the week, Phippen said. So the stretch between Muscatine and Davenport will give riders a longer view of the river they worked all week to reach for the traditional front-tire dip.

“This year, I wanted that same feel, to hug the river as much as possible,” Ride Director Matt Phippen said. “For that entire stretch out of the corner of their eye, they’re going to see the river that they’re going to eventually dip into.”

Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark said that the community is excited to have RAGBRAI back in Muscatine.

“We have been working hard for the past several months to have RAGBRAI back for the first time since 2016,” Bark said. “We have a lot of work ahead of us but I know this community is ready for the challenge.”

Muscatine was the ending town for RAGBRAI in 1976, 1986, 1995, 2001, 2006, 2016. Visit the RAGBRAI L home page to find out more.