RAGBRAI needs volunteers!

The Davenport RAGBRAI Committee is expecting 30,000 cyclists to finish the annual race across Iowa by dipping their tires in the Mississippi River at the Marquette Street boat ramp. Nearly 2,000 participants are anticipated to come to the Quad Cities and stay in local hotels on July 21-22 before they hop buses heading west to Sioux City for the start of the race. Others will camp out overnight in Centennial Park. Riders from every state in the nation as well as 18 countries are taking part in the 50th anniversary of the ride.

“We are in the home stretch over the next few weeks and are thrilled to host the 50th Anniversary of RAGBRAI and welcome thousands to downtown Davenport and the Quad Cities regional destination,” said Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities. “This continues to be an incredible team effort with the City of Davenport professional staff, along with numerous partners and stakeholders to ensure we provide an incredible rider experience. There is a lot that goes into the planning and execution of RAGBRAI, and we are eternally grateful for the RAGBRAI event organizers, our partners, sponsors and volunteers who are all working together to make it happen.”

The Committee is looking for more volunteers to greet these visitors and help them with directions and information about the area. There will be training sessions to get volunteers up to speed on the history of RAGBRAI, as well as specific duties. Training takes place at Union Station Destination Center, 102 S. Harrison Street in Davenport, on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, July 18 starting at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 20 starting at 8:30 a.m.

Wednesday, July 26 starting at 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26 starting at 5:30 p.m.

Volunteers will receive a t-shirt and parking pass for the event. For more information or to volunteer, click here.