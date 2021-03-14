RAGBRAI prepares for 48th annual bicycle ride

|RAGBRAI, with support from the 2021 communities, will host the 48th annual bicycle ride across Iowa from July 25-31.
|“Our towns and host communities have been instrumental in getting us to today,” Dieter Drake, RAGBRAI ride director, said in a news release. “We have five months of planning still and together we’ll finally have the 48th RAGBRAI. We couldn’t be more excited to work with them to bring this great Iowa tradition back in July.”
|RAGBRAI will release a comprehensive COVID-19 mitigation strategy, already in development, that all communities, volunteers, vendors, and partners will adopt for this year’s ride.
|“Waterloo is excited to host riders in 2021,” said Tavis Hall, Experience Waterloo executive director. “As our economy and community recovers from the impacts of COVID-19, we are excited to work with RAGBRAI, local health officials, local law enforcement and residents to plan and execute a safe and enjoyable event at every level.”
|Registration for RAGBRAI XLVIII is open at RAGBRAI.com/registration until April 1, for weeklong rider and non-rider registration. Day pass registration is open until June 1. Refund requests must be submitted to info@ragbrai.com by April 1 to be honored. No refunds will be given after that date.