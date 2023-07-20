The 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI has brought increased long-term parking registrations as approximately 2,000 participants will come to Davenport and the region on July 21-22 before they get on motorcoach buses going west to Sioux City to begin the ride.

Visit Quad Cities said Thursday riders will park at St. Ambrose University, Davenport parking ramps, and the Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf. Motorcoaches leave on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. Many will camp overnight at Centennial Park or stay in area hotels Friday night before leaving on Saturday morning for RAGBRAI’s starting town, according to a Thursday release.

RAGBRAI is the oldest, largest and longest recreational bicycle touring event in the world. This rolling 500-mile celebration of Iowa attracts participants from all 50 states and many foreign countries.

Davenport was the ending town during the first RAGBRAI in 1973 and will again for the 50th, July 29, 2023.

The ride will begin on July 23 on the west side of the state at the Missouri River. The route on the last day will take riders from Coralville to Muscatine, ending in Davenport.

Downtown will be full of activations as the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race and RAGBRAI converge on the same weekend in Davenport on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29.

The Downtown Davenport Partnership has nicknamed the busy weekend of July 28-29 as “BixBRAI.”

“BixBRAI” activities are located throughout east, central and west downtown Davenport locations spanning from the Rock Island Arsenal Bridge on the east to the Centennial Park on the west. Here’s everything going down in downtown Davenport during #BixBRAI, in order by start time.

Friday, July 28

Saturday, July 29

RAGBRAI route opens: 6 a.m.

Quad-City Times Bix 7 start time: 8 a.m.

Freight House Farmers Market open: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

RAGBRAI Bike Dip into Mississippi River @ Marquette St. dip site: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Live music & entertainment @ Marquette St. dip site: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

BixBRAI Family Zone @ LeClaire Park: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. presented by Downtown Davenport Partnership and Mississippi Valley Blues Society The Family Zone will have heaps of family-friendly fun, including bounce houses, great live music and more! Live music begins at noon. Alcohol will be available from 12-5 p.m. 12-1:15 p.m. – John Rensch & Doggin’ Out Based out of the Iowa/Illinois Quad Cities, John Resch & Doggin’ Out is a blues quartet led by bassist, singer/songwriter, John Resch. The band plays West Coast Swing and Chicago Electric blues with a mix of both covers and original material. 1:45-2:45 p.m. – Matt Fuller Band Matt is a musician from Davenport, and the youngest person ever inducted into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Has opened for Buddy Guy. Band plays Blues, R&B, Latin, R&R. 3 – 5 p.m. – QC Santana Tribute Band The QC Santana Tribute Band is made up of musicians who started playing the music of Santana back when they were teenagers. Whether it’s the hits or rare deep tracks they cover the whole career of Santana.

Bix Mix @ 3rd St. between Ripley & Harrison: Begins at 11 a.m. presented by: Daiquiri Factory, Mac’s Tavern, Carriage Haus and Kilkenny’s Pub Food trucks, outdoor bars and street games to downtown Davenport. The party runs all day long! There will be a $5.00 cover after 7 p.m. Show your IHMVCU card to get in free. Live music featuring: QC Rock Academy, Wicked Liz & The Bellyswirls, Pork Tornadoes

Best Dam Bix Party @ Dam View Inn: All day presented by Dam View Inn Outside bars and games, DJs and food trucks throughout the bash.If you arrive before 7 p.m., entry is free. There’s a $10 cover after 7 p.m Live music featuring: Too Hype Crew @ 8 p.m.

Live music @ Rubys: 2 p.m.

RAGBRAI route closes: 4 p.m.

Finish Line Fest with live music @ The Stardust: 5:30-11 p.m.

Quad Cities River Bandits vs. Lansing Lugnuts @ Modern Woodmen Park: 6:30 p.m.

Bix Beiderbecke Momprey of Sound @ Bootleg Hill Honey Meads: 9 p.m.

Visit Quad Cities is still looking for more volunteers to help with RAGBRAI. For more information, visit the Davenport RAGBRAI site HERE.