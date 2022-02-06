Cyclists, get ready for the 2022 RAGBRAI route across Iowa!

The 2022 RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa) is July 23-30 and will start in Sergeant Bluff and end in Lansing. Riders will overnight in Ida Grove, Pocahontas, Emmetsburg, Mason City, Charles City and West Union.

“I can’t wait for riders to experience these eight overnight towns hospitality,” Matt Phippen, new RAGBRAI director of operations, said. “This is truly a route through small-town Iowa communities that have so much to offer riders. 2022 is going to be a fun route.”

The northern route this year is around 430 miles and nearly 11,900 feet of climb, making it the eleventh shortest ride and eighteenth flattest. The year’s ride is dedicated to RAGBRAI co-founder, John Karras, who died in November of last year. The full route, including pass-through towns, is expected to be released in March.

Around 15,000 registered riders from all 50 states and around the world participate in RAGBRAI, the oldest, largest and longest recreational touring bicycle ride in the world. RAGBRAI began in 1973 by Des Moines Register reporters John Karras and Donald Kaul and is a seven-day bicycle tour that goes from the Missouri River to the Mississippi River with stops in overnight towns along the way.

To register for RAGBRAI XLIX, click here. The full route with meeting and pass thru towns will be announced in March 2022.

