Before registration for the 2024 event begins, RAGBRAI has unveiled its new logo.

“The spirit of this ride is built around the people and communities of Iowa,” said Matt Phippen, RAGBRAI ride director. “They’ve made this ride world class for 50 years and inspire us every day in the work we do to produce this event.

RAGBRAI LI registration opens at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15. Also:

The RAGBRAI route announcement party will be Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

The RAGBRAI Expo will be July 20, 2024.

RAGBRAI LI is July 21-27, 2024.

RAGBRAI, Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, is more than just a bike ride, it is an epic eight-day rolling festival of bicycles, music, food, camaraderie, and community. its website says. It is the oldest, largest, and longest multi-day bicycle touring event in the world.

