Three days of hearings begin Wednesday focused on the proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads.

We’re watching this closely in the Quad Cities because it could triple train traffic along the Mississippi River from Muscatine through the Quad Cities and Clinton.

The Surface Transportation Board will hold the hearings in Washington D.C.

Former Davenport Mayor Bill Gluba is among the speakers scheduled on the first day.

He will have five minutes to address the board.

It’s not clear how soon the board will make a final decision on the merger.