Rail Safety Week helps Iowans get on the right track

Governor Kim Reynolds is hoping Iowans brush up on railroad safety this week.

The governor declared this week as Rail Safety Week.

Operation Lifesaver took part by holding an event at the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad on Monday.

The group aims to prevent collisions, injuries and deaths on and around railroad tracks.

Francis Edeker, Iowa Operation Lifesaver State Coordinator, advises people to be aware of trains when approaching railroad crossings.

“Look for it, look and listen,” said Edeker. “If you do those three things, you should live. If you see the train coming, yield to it.”

In the U.S., a person or vehicle is hit by a train every three hours.

Operation Lifesaver hopes their programs can help stop that trend.