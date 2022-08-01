Workers for Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail say they’re not happy with progress in their talks with management.

Dozens of workers and their families gathered in Center Park in Galesburg on Saturday.

The union wants to make sure the railroads continue using two-person crews.

They also want better wages.

The Biden Administration stepped into this dispute, ordering an arbitrator to work with both sides for at least the next 60 days before a strike is allowed.

Union leaders say a better deal is necessary.

“In my opinion, the railroads are not bargaining in good faith,” BMWE Union Organizer Matt Weaver said. “They’re not coming to the table with an honest reason to bargain. It’s all about the shareholders — all about the profit margins.”

BNSF safety facilitator Aaron Kemp said all of the workers are on the same page.

“What we’re trying to do is just rally together as the different rail unions,” Kemp said. “We’ve got the trainmen, we’ve got the track workers, signalmen — all of us together just saying the same thing. Our folks have worked hard through a difficult time. They’re dedicated. We’re trying to keep America’s supply chain moving along.”

A spokesperson for BNSF tells Local 4 News the railroads are offering pay raises and plan to make them retroactive to 2020 and 2021.