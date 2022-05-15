We’re back with Davenport Mayor Mike Matson.

One of his big concerns is the merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas Southern railways – a big increase in rail traffic expected through Davenport from that.

“We are in continued negotiations with them,” Matson said. “We are talking back and forth,” said Matson, who says he is “cautiously optimistic” and “hoping to have a positive outcome.”

Matson also expresses concerns about businesses selling fireworks. “I’m worried about them being everywhere,” he said.

Mayor Matson talks more about the railroad and the issue of fireworks here in the video.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.