Rain doesn’t stop Quad Cities Marathon participants

The Quad Cities Marathon had thousands of runners and walkers taking on the rainy weather Sunday morning.

A group of women who ran race are part of the Fifty States Half Marathon club, with a goal some have completed.

They said the Quad Cities is a good area to race in.

“Running with friends is always what makes the race fun,” said one of the runners.

The non-stop rain this morning didn’t stop participants from crossing the finish line.

Next year’s race could have participants running on the new I-74 bridge.